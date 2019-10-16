Authorities seek Greenville break-in suspect

Surveillance photos of a suspect in connection to an armed robbery in Montcalm County’s Eureka Township Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (Michigan State Police)

EUREKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to a burglary in Montcalm County.

Michigan State Police said after 12 a.m. Wednesday a man broke into the Petersen Oil and Propane, located on Lafayette Street in Eureka Township, north of Greenville.

The suspect is believed to have stolen several items from the business. He is also believed to still be in the area, according to MSP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444 or Montcalm County Dispatch at 989.831.5253.