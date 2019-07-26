Authorities seek 3 robbery suspects in Montcalm Co.

A collage of surveillance photos of three suspects who robbed a sporting goods store in Montcalm County Thursday, July 25, 2019. (Lakeview Police Department)

LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for three suspects who robbed a sporting goods store in Montcalm County.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Tamarack Sports, located at 9599 N. Greenville Road near M-46 in Lakeview, southeast of Big Rapids.

The Lakeview Police Department released surveillance photos of the suspects. One man was seen wearing a blue hoodie with black pants. The second was wearing a black hoodie and black pants. The third man was wearing a gray hoodie with light gray sweatpants.

They are believed to have left in a black SUV heading westbound on M-46. The make and model of the SUV are unknown.

Police are advising people not to approach or contact the suspects who are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989.831.5253 or Lakeview Police Department at 989.352.6211.

It’s unclear what was stolen during the robbery.