Authorities look for cause of toddler’s death

DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities continue to investigate how a Stanton-area toddler died Monday.

Vayda Vasquez, who would have been 2 in April, was found unresponsive Monday morning at her babysitter’s home on W. Stanton Road near Dickerson Lake in Douglass Township. Emergency responders tried to save her, but couldn’t.

Michigan State Police say they are investigating the death as suspicious. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday to determine exactly how she died.

Speaking to News 8 later Monday, family remembered Vayda as smart and happy, saying she loved music and dancing.

Michigan State Police on W. Stanton Road near Dickerson Lake to investigate the suspicious death of a child. (March 2, 2020)