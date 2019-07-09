Officer: 1 killed in explosive crash near Howard City

Michigan State Police investigate a deadly crash at Yankee and Reed roads in Reynolds Township, north of Howard City. (July 9, 2019)

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead after an explosive crash in Montcalm County.

Dispatchers confirmed the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at Yankee and Reed roads in Reynolds Township, north of Howard City.

Dispatchers say a vehicle hit a tree and exploded. Police at the scene say the driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, died.

Michigan State Police investigate a deadly crash at Yankee and Reed roads in Reynolds Township, north of Howard City. (July 9, 2019)

Northbound Reed Road is closed to traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Michigan State Police are handling the crash.

