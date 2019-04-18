Montcalm County

At least 1 airlifted to hospital after Montcalm Co. crash

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 05:36 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 05:36 AM EDT

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person was airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Montcalm County Thursday morning.

It happened around 12 a.m. near the intersection of Federal Road and Cutler Road in Reynolds Township, near Howard City.

A 24 Hour News 8 crew witnessed at least one person be airlifted to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

It’s unclear if there were any other injuries or what led to the crash.

24 Hour News 8 is working to find out more information.

