GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash near Greenville that killed one teen boy and injured two others.

The 40-year-old suspect faces charges of failure to stop at the scene of a crash when at fault causing death and two counts of failure to stop at the scene of a crash resulting in impairment, court records show. Warrants were authorized Friday and arraignment is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Eureka Township, northwest of Greenville. Michigan State Police said a vehicle hit three boys who were walking along Wise Road near West County Line Road. Tire tracks show the car veered off the roadway, hit the boys, then tore through a yard and back out on the roadway.

One of the boys, a 14-year-old, died at the scene.

Police said Thursday they had found a vehicle of interest in the crash. Because of the ongoing investigation, MSP would not confirm to News 8 where the vehicle of interest was located.

The defendant was sent to prison in 2020 on a methamphetamine conviction in Montcalm County; she was released on parole in March and is under supervision through March of 2024, state records show. She has several previous driving violations, including driving on an expired license, failure to display a valid license and no proof of insurance, according to Michigan Secretary of State records.

She has an address in Belding, according to Michigan Secretary of State records.

If convicted of the charge of failure to stop resulting in death, the suspect faces up to 15 years in prison. The other charges are punishable by up to five years.