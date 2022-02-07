Apple watch notification led responders to fatal crash

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after a crash near Montcalm and two other crashes in Montcalm County led to serious injuries this weekend.

One crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday in the area of Pakes Road and Johnson Road in Montcalm Township. Dispatchers received a silent 911 call and soon after were notified of a “hard fall” through an Apple watch, the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday release.

Emergency responders searched the area the notifications gave and found a pickup truck crashed into a large tree, the sheriff’s office said.

Responders found a 24-year-old man from Gowen, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol use and not wearing a seat belt are believed to be factors.

NO SEAT BELTS IN 3 SERIOUS CRASHES

Another crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Mount Hope Road and Stanton Road in Ferris Township.

A 46-year-old man from Mount Pleasant was driving north on Mount Hope Road and did not stop for a stop sign, the sheriff’s office said. It said he continued north through the T intersection and hit a tree.

Authorities say the man was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office believes alcohol use and not wearing a seat belt were factors in that crash.

A third crash happened around 5:55 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Lake Montcalm Road and Wyman Road in Home Township.

A 19-year-old man from Carson City who was driving west on Lake Montcalm Road did not stop for the stop sign and hit another vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. It said the 19-year-old had to be extricated from the vehicle and was brought to a local hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle only received minor injuries, authorities say.

Cell phone use and not wearing a seat belt are believed to be factors, the sheriff’s office said.

— Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the day one of the crashes happened on. We regret the error, which has been fixed.