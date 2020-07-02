AG: Montcalm Co. woman stole from 90-year-old in her care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 56-year-old woman accused of stealing money from a 90-year-old woman in her care was arraigned Thursday.

Teri Marie Miller of Edmore is accused of stealing from the victim’s bank account and using her Discover Card to obtain cash advances without permission. She took between $50,000 to $100,000, the Michigan Attorney General’s office said.

The victim was being cared for by her daughter and son-in-law. In October 2018, the daughter unexpectedly died. The son-in-law then hired Miller, his sister, to take care of her, according to the AG.

The Michigan State Police investigated the allegations after the victim’s family filed a complaint, the AG said.

Miller faces one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $100,000, one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, three counts of using a financial transaction device without consent and one count of tax – failure to file.

The AG said she faces one count of resisting or obstructing a police officer, which stems from Miller’s late April arrest on the embezzlement charges.

Miller was arraigned in front of Montcalm County District Court Judge Donald Hemingsen following her arrest by Attorney General’s office agents and MSP on April 23.

Miller was released from jail on a $70,000 personal recognizance bond.

A probable cause conference has been scheduled for 9 a.m. July 13.