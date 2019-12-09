After plant fire, family finds answers in faith

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Though authorities said a massive fire destroyed everything at a plant north of Greenville, it did not destroy a family’s faith and belief that better days are coming.

“If I let him, God’s got this,” Amy Cain told News 8 Monday. “You just go to go through it.”

That’s Cain’s motto in the aftermath of the inferno that sparked Saturday night at Keystone Automotive Industries in Montcalm Township.

“The going through it sucks, but you know, he’s going to bring us through,” Cain said.

Cain’s husband Kevin works third shift at Keystone as the breadwinner for their family. She said money got tighter when flames erupted at his place of employment.

“We’ve got that credit to fall back on,” Cain said. “Not everybody has that credit or savings to fall back on and those are the ones I worry about the most.”

Worried for her family and others, Cain said she immediately asked her Facebook friends to pray, and their requests didn’t fall on deaf ears.

“It was so odd because within just a couple of hours, he gets a call, and it’s from I believe he said a Mary at HR and (she) says, ;’We’re contacting everybody but yeah, you’re getting full pay until the end of the year,'” Cain said.

News 8 called Keystone Automotive Industries’ Human Resources Department to ask about employee compensation, but a representative said the department will not comment.

Misty VanGessel has several friends who worked at the plant. She is now trying to ease their burden by collecting donations.

“The best thing I can do is try to make their holiday a little brighter,” VanGessel said.

VanGessel said she hopes the donations continue to grow, but she’s thankful her community is stepping up to make a difference.

“I absolutely love when people help other people,” VanGessel said. “You know, I know what it’s like to grow up without a lot.”

LKQ Corp., the company that operates out of Keystone, has an employee assistance fund that those wishing to help can donate to.

Unsure of what tomorrow brings, Cain said she put her fears in the hands of a higher power.

“Through every bad thing, if you believe, and you have that faith and you are open to it and open to the plan that’s not our own, good can come of it,” Cain said.

The sky glows as a massive fire burns at Keystone Automotive Industries north of Greenville. (Dec. 8, 2019)

