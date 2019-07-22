Accidental shooting in Montcalm Co. sends 1 to hospital

BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Washington state man is in the Montcalm County Jail after an accidental shooting that sent an Eaton County man to the hospital.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday on Musson Road south of M-46 in Montcalm County’s Belvidere Township, located about 4.5 miles west of Edmore.

Michigan State Police say a 48-year-old man from Washington was taking apart a handgun when it went off. The bullet passed through the right leg and into the left leg of his friend, who was sitting nearby.

The victim, identified only as a 46-year-old man from Charlotte, was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with injuries troopers say are not life-threatening.

The Washington man was arrested for careless, reckless or negligent use of a firearm. His name is being withheld until he’s formally charged, which is expected to happen Monday.