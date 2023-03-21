The scene of an explosion at Dicastal North America in Greenville. (March 17, 2023)

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens called 911 after a Greenville auto parts plant after an explosion Friday night.

The explosion at Dicastal was heard around Greenville, prompting the frantic 911 calls, obtained by News 8. Dispatch quickly sent several fire departments to the plant where one person was severely burned.

“Montcalm county 911 where is your emergency?” a Montcalm County dispatcher asked one caller.

“Yes, I’m at Dicastal. We just heard an explosion,” the caller said.

“You’ve got what at Dicastal?” the dispatcher asked.

“An explosion back by maintenance, same place it always is. It just blew. It was a big blow,” the caller, a Dicastal employee, said.

The scene of an explosion at Dicastal North America in Greenville. (March 17, 2023)

Call after call came in, first by employees inside the plant.

“Hey we got … I’m at Dicastal North America and it sounded like we had an explosion back in melt. The building is on fire. We are evacuating right now,” an employee said.

“OK, we got numerous calls coming in right now,” a dispatcher said.

More calls came in from neighbors in the area.

“Bad explosion,” a nearby resident said in a 911 call.

“Yep we’ve got several calls in at Dicastal,” the dispatcher said.

“OK well I wasn’t sure, we can see it from our house,” the caller said.

One person called to confirm first responders were at Dicastal.

“I live right next to Dicastal. There was a big boom,” another resident said.

“We’ve got them on the way,” the dispatcher said.

Damage to the Dicastal North America auto parts plant in Greenville after an explosion.

The explosion was seen up close by some.

“I’m right across the street at Formos and there was just an explosion in the back,” a person told the dispatcher.

“OK, I am going to get to Greenville enroute. We do have several calls on this,” the dispatcher said.

Some calls came pouring in from miles away.

“My wife was sitting in the living room and saw a red light,” one resident said.

“Yep we’ve got an explosion at Dicastal, we are already heading that way,” the dispatcher said.

The calls to 911 Friday night included employees trying to help an injured worker.

“Is this about the Dicastal?” a dispatcher asked one caller.

“Yeah we got a person burnt pretty bad here … at Dicastal. I need immediate attention please,” an employee said.

“It’s one of our port guys. I have no idea if he is middle aged,” another employee who also called in said.

“How much of him is burned?” asked the dispatcher.

“The upper part of his body is bad,” the worker replied.

Worried family members waiting to find out if their loved one was OK also called in.

“Hi I am (at) Dicastal and I was sitting outside and like it just blew up in there and my husband is in there,” one woman said.

“OK you said Dicastal? Yeah. OK yep it looks like we’ve got several calls, were getting them in route OK?” a dispatcher told her.

News 8 reached out to Dicastal by phone, but have not heard back. We also reached out to several companies that utilize products from Dicastal. Nissan Group of Americas said the explosion at Dicastal has no impact on their operations.