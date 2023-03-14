EUREKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man became a victim of a hit-and-run while trying to help first responders get to another emergency near Greenville Monday, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:55 p.m., an 86-year-old man was crossing Youngman Road north of Carson City Road. He was helping Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services workers get into a nearby home to respond to a medical call, deputies said. As he crossed the road, he stumbled and fell backward. A vehicle headed north hit him and did not stop. It was described by the sheriff’s office as a late model, dark colored sports utility vehicle.

The first responders already on scene treated his injuries, which were severe but not life-threatening, Montcalm County sheriff’s deputies said. He was then taken to a Grand Rapids hospital.

The person who originally needed medical assistance was treated at their home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.