FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 73-year-old man was found dead in a small lake northeast of Belding Sunday evening.

It happened at Race Lake near the intersection of Miller and Snows Lake roads in Fairplain Township.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said someone called 911 shortly before 8 p.m., saying there was an empty boat floating on the lake and the caller couldn’t reach whoever may have been in it. A vehicle and trailer for the boat were parked nearby.

The Belding Fire Department went out on the water and got to the empty boat, which was about 100 yards from the boat launch.

The body of the man who had been in it, a 73-year-old from Greenville, was found about 30 yards away from the boat in about 6 feet of water. His name was not released Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said the man is believed to have fallen from his boat. It does not suspect anything criminal.