WINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A child was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after being attacked by two dogs on Thursday evening.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at a home in Winfield Township. Michigan State Police troopers found that a 5-year-old boy was playing in his yard when he was attacked by two dogs who were at his neighbor’s house.

The child was severely injured and taken to the hospital, according to a MSP press release.

Montcalm County Animal Control is helping MSP Lakeview Post investigate and has put the dogs in quarantine.