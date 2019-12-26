5-year-old boy with autism missing in Montcalm County

A courtesy photo of Beau Belson who is missing in Montcalm County.

SIX LAKES, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a 5-year-old boy with autism who went missing in the Six Lakes area in Montcalm County Wednesday afternoon.

The Michigan State Police says Beau Belson has been missing since around 2:30 p.m.

They say Beau Belson has blond hair and blue eyes. He is 36” tall and weighs about 40 pounds. Troopers say he is autistic but is able to communicate.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dinosaur footie pajamas and black boots, MPS says.

If anyone has information on the child’s whereabouts, please contact the Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989.831.5253 or 911.