3 seriously hurt in Montcalm County crash

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people are seriously hurt after a one-vehicle crash in Montcalm County.

It happened at 3:40 p.m. Friday on northbound Blackmer Road, south of Holland Lake Road in Crystal Township.

Authorities say an 18-year-old man lost control of his Pontiac G6.

The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, where it struck a tree, according to the Michigan State Police.

Authorities say the driver and two passengers received serious injuries.

One of the passengers was airlifted to a hospital. The other two were taken to the hospital by an ambulance.