3 injured in buggy crash near Greenville

PINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured in a crash involving a buggy in Montcalm County Thursday morning.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened on M-91 near the intersection of Briggs Road in Pine Township, north of Greenville.

According to MSP, investigators believe a pickup truck was heading southbound on M-91 when the driver crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming Amish buggy.

State police said the buggy driver was flown to the hospital, where he was listed in serious condition with life-threatening injuries. A passenger was taken to the hospital via ambulance with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with injuries state police said are not considered life-threatening.

The horse was killed in the crash.