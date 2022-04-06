SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people went to the hospital for minor injuries after a crash involving five cars in Sidney Township on Tuesday.

Around 5:40 p.m., Montcalm County Dispatch received a call about a reckless driver heading south on Sheridan Road near Pakes Road. That driver, piloting a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, was a 38-year-old man from Lyons.

Minutes later, the driver ran the red light at Sidney Road and crashed into a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 32-year-old man from Carson City that was attempting to head north on Sheridan Road.

That crash forced the Equinox into a 2019 Ford Escape, driven by a 61-year-old woman from Stanton who was about to turn left from Sidney Road onto Sheridan Road.

The Silverado continued, hitting a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 75-year-old Greenville woman who was waiting to turn out of the Crossroads Café drive onto Sheridan Road.

The Silverado kept driving and crashed into a 2007 Buick that was parked. The impact pushed the Buick into the side of the Crossroads Café building, causing damage to the structure.

The driver of the Silverado was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the Equinox and a 32-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was injured in the crash.

Deputies from the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, as well as Montcalm County EMS, state police, Carson City police, and Sheridan and Stanton fire departments.

Deputies say that the driver of the Silverado seems to have been suffering from a medical condition. There were no indications of alcohol or drug use, according to the sheriff’s office. M-66 was shut down for about one hour while deputies investigated the crash.