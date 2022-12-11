WINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people are hurt after a late Saturday stabbing in Winfield Township.

Around 11:30 p.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to a home on Bailey Road for a stabbing.

Responding troopers learned that a 28-year-old Morley man was in a verbal altercation at the Amble bar. The suspect allegedly went to the victim’s home later where the fight became physical. The suspect then left the home in a green Jeep Commander.

MSP said two Howard City men were taken to the hospital with stab wounds. The extent of their injuries is unknown. A third man, also from Howard City, was treated at the scene. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The stabbing remains under investigation.