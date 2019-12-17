3 extricated from pickup truck in Montcalm Co. crash

A collage of a Montcalm County crash on Dec. 16, 2019. (Courtesy of the Sheridan Community Fire Department)

SHERIDAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say three people were extricated from a pickup truck Monday night in Montcalm County.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on Station Road, just west of Holland Road in Sheridan.

When crews arrived, three people were pinned inside the vehicle, according to the Sheridan Community Fire Department.

Crews say one person was airlifted to a hospital. The other two were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

As of Tuesday morning, the conditions of the occupants were unknown.