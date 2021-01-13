2 women shot near Stanton; person of interest in custody

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after two women were shot in Montcalm County early Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police said troopers were called around 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired outside a house near the intersection of Ann and Janet streets in Evergreen Township. That’s off of M-66 between Stanton and Sheridan.

One of the women is in critical condition and the second has injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to an MSP news release.

State police said a person of interest — a male who lives near where the shooting happened — has been taken into custody.

They are still looking for the vehicle the victims arrived to the house in before the shooting. It’s described as a 2000 tan or brown GMC pickup truck with a driver’s side door of a different color — likely silver. It does not have a license plate, but police say it is registered out of Cedar Springs. The vehicle will likely have bullet holes in the front or side windows.

Police would not specify whether they are looking for another person, providing information only about the truck.

MSP says there is no threat to the public.

“The message to the people that are concerned is that if they see something, say something, like always. We’re doing our best to keep the public safe; there’s quite a police presence behind us…” Lt. Christian Clute of MSP’s Lakeview Post said at the scene. “Unfortunately, even in quiet communities, occasionally incidents of violence like this happen. And we’re doing everything we can to find out what happened and to keep the public safe.”

The shooting remains under investigation.