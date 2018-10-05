2 more face charges for fires in Mecosta, Montcalm counties Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This photo taken by a witness and provided to 24 Hour News 8 by the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office shows one of four suspicious fires in the area early Monday. (Oct. 1, 2018) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Authorities investigating a string of five fires near the Mecosta-Montcalm county line that are believed to be arson. (Oct. 1, 2018) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Authorities work to put out a trailer fire in the 11000 block of N. Green Road in Winfield Township Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Authorities investigating a string of five fires near the Mecosta-Montcalm county line that are believed to be arson. (Oct. 1, 2018) [ + - ]

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two more people have been charged following a string of suspicious fires in a rural part of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.

The Daily News of Greenville reports 18-year-old Jacquelynn Harris of Morley and 20-year-old Derek Keeler of Sparta were arraigned Thursday in a Big Rapids courtroom on third-degree arson charges. The charges each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted.

Thirty-two-year-old Theodore Cosnowski III of Howard City was arraigned Tuesday on an arson charge.

Court records didn't indicate whether they had lawyers.

Crews responding Monday to a fire in Mecosta County's Deerfield Township found several structures ablaze in the area about 140 miles northwest of Detroit. Another fire was reported in neighboring Montcalm County and they also allegedly tried to break into an occupied home.

