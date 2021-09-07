2 injured, 1 arrested after stabbing near Howard City

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were injured and another was arrested after a stabbing near Howard City Sunday.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 20000 block of West Edgar Roads near US-131 in Reynolds Township.

Two men, a 31-year-old from Howard City and a 36-year-old from Pierson, were arguing while at a commercial business, the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday release. The two were told to leave.

As the Howard City man was walking to his car, the other man attacked and stabbed him, officials say. They say the manager of the business, a 49-year-old man from Coral, tried to intervene and was also injured with the knife.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect fled the scene.

The two victims sought treatment for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, officials say.

Deputies found the suspect at his home and arrested him and the weapon was recovered.

Authorities have identified him as Jason Keith Parker.

Parker was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and he is currently out on bond, the sheriff’s office says.