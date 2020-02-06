2 dead in one-vehicle crash in Montcalm County

FAIRPLAINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two men died in a one-vehicle crash in Montcalm County.

Troopers say they were called around 6:40 a.m. Thursday to a crash in the area of Brown and Fenwick roads in Fairplains Township.

The car had left the road and hit a tree. Troopers say they found 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Orleans and 35-year-old Daniel Bunce of Sheridan dead in the car, which was heavily damaged.

Investigators believe the crash happened in the early morning hours because snow had accumulated on the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.