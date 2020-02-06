Closings & Delays
There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details.

2 dead in one-vehicle crash in Montcalm County

Montcalm County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic michigan state police generic msp_1524789127637.jpg

FAIRPLAINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two men died in a one-vehicle crash in Montcalm County.

Troopers say they were called around 6:40 a.m. Thursday to a crash in the area of Brown and Fenwick roads in Fairplains Township.

The car had left the road and hit a tree. Troopers say they found 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Orleans and 35-year-old Daniel Bunce of Sheridan dead in the car, which was heavily damaged.

Investigators believe the crash happened in the early morning hours because snow had accumulated on the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 