2 bodies found after house fire in rural Montcalm Co.

The scene of a house fire in Fairplain Township after which two bodies were found on March 18, 2021. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were found dead following a house fire southeast of Greenville Thursday morning, police say.

The fire broke out in the rural 4200 block of West Fenwick Road west of Grow Road in Fairplain Township. Michigan State Police say firefighters were called there shortly before 8 a.m. and found two homes on fire, including one that was fully involved.

Four departments worked together to douse the flames.

Two bodies were discovered in the first house, one shortly after the fire was out and the second several hours later.

Authorities are still working to identify the dead.

MSP said the fire is being investigated as suspicious. It’s not yet known what started it.