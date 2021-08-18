11-year-old girl seeks help to pursue acting dreams

HOWARD CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — An 11-year-old from Howard City has been selected among hundreds of kids to take part in talent auditions in Los Angeles and her mom is asking for the community’s help to get her there.

Julia Stadler was born premature at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Since then, she has spent 10 to 20 weeks in the hospital every year. Her mother says she has severe asthma issues and often gets sick. However, there’s something that has kept Julia’s hopes up throughout the years: acting.

Julia recently auditioned to attend iPop, a large casting event in L.A. More than 700 kids initially tried out and only 23 made it to the final round, Julia being one of them.

At the event, she’d meet talent agents and casting directors from across the country and have a chance to win college scholarships.

However, her mom says it’ll cost more than $12,000 to send her and she’s asking the community’s help to help her daughter follow her dreams.

“I hope it inspires them and pushes them to keep going because I know how it feels, and it’s tough,” said Julia Stadler.

“It’s been rough for her, and she really just wants to be able to do something and not have illness holding her back and so we’re hoping that this is the year that she doesn’t spend a lot of time in the hospital, but we just keep praying every day,” said Suzanne Stadler, Julia’s mother.

The event takes place in January 2022.

You can make a donation toward Julia’s goal online.