1 woman dead in Montcalm County crash

BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD)—Michigan State Police troopers responded to a two car fatal crash Friday evening.

Police were called to a scene at the intersection of N Six Lakes Rd and N County Line Rd north of Six Lakes where a car occupied by a 34-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man was hit driving through the intersection by another car driven by a 22-year-old man from Big Rapids.

The 34-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the 22-year-old man blew through a stop sign, which caused the fatal accident.

The 22-year-old driver and the 33-year-old passenger were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and the incident remains under investigation.

