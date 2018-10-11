Montcalm County

1 killed when car, utility truck collide

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 06:39 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 06:39 PM EDT

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a crash west of Sheridan Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on the curve from Wise Road to Nevins Road in rural Sidney Township.

Michigan State Police say the driver of a car lost control and crossed the centerline. His car collided with a utility truck.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old man from the Mt. Pleasant area, was killed. His name was not released Thursday.

The people in the utility truck, the driver and two passengers, were not hurt.

Neither speed nor alcohol or drug use were believed to be a factor, and the crash did not appear to be caused by a medical problem. Police say everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams into Gulf Coast
 Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams into Gulf Coast

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show

Photo Galleries
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan