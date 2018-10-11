1 killed when car, utility truck collide

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a crash west of Sheridan Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on the curve from Wise Road to Nevins Road in rural Sidney Township.

Michigan State Police say the driver of a car lost control and crossed the centerline. His car collided with a utility truck.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old man from the Mt. Pleasant area, was killed. His name was not released Thursday.

The people in the utility truck, the driver and two passengers, were not hurt.

Neither speed nor alcohol or drug use were believed to be a factor, and the crash did not appear to be caused by a medical problem. Police say everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.