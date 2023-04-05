SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a driver was killed in a single-car crash near Sheridan in Montcalm County.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a crashed car in a ditch along County Farm Road near Huck Drive in Sidney Township, west of Sheridan.

Investigators said a red 1997 Ford Ranger pickup was heading westbound on County Farm Road when the car gradually left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt, according to an MCSO news release.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, a 32-year-old Howard City man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.