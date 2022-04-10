GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a motorcycle tried to pass a line of vehicles and rear-ended a turning pickup truck in Greenville Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:13 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the intersection of West Carson City Road (M-57) and Backus Road for a crash involving an motorcycle.

Responding troopers with the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post learned that a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 29-year-old man, was attempting to pass “numerous vehicles.” The vehicles were slowing down for a 2008 Ram pickup truck that was turning left onto Backus Road. The motorcycle rear-ended the pickup truck, causing the driver and passenger, a 30-year-old Carson City woman, to be thrown from the motorcycle.

The woman died from her injuries, MSP said. Her name has not been released.

The motorcycle driver was treated at the hospital for minor injuries. MSP said the driver of the pickup truck, a 51-year-old man, was not injured. Their names have not been released.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing helmets at the time, MSP said.

The crash remains under investigation.