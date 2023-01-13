MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Greenville woman was killed in a Friday morning crash in Montcalm Township.

Around 7:15 a.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to Wise Road near Youngman Road for a crash.

Responding troopers learned that a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 54-year-old Greenville woman, was turning onto Wise Road from Youngman Road when her vehicle was hit by an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado.

MSP said the Greenville woman has died.

The driver of the Silverado, an 18-year-old Greenville man, was hurt. MSP said his injuries are considered minor.

Troopers said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.