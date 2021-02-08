1 killed in Montcalm County crash

Authorities on the scene of a fatal car crash in Sidney Township on Feb. 8, 2021. (Courtesy: The Michigan State Police)

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died after a head-on car crash in Montcalm County Monday, troopers say.

It happened around 2 p.m. in Sidney Township on County Farm Road and Derby Road.

A Ford F-350 was driving west on County Farm Road when the car in front of it slowed down to turn onto Derby Road. The F-350 swerved around the turning vehicle and hit a Ford EcoSport head on.

A passenger, a 78-year-old man of Sheridan, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene.

Several agencies assisted in the incident.