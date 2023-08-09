EUREKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say investigators are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a teenager and injured two others near Greenville Tuesday night.

According to a Montcalm County Central Dispatch Facebook post, Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly hit-and-run crash that happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Wise Road near West County Line Road in Eureka Township, northwest of Greenville.

Three boys were walking on Wise Road when they were struck by a vehicle. A 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two other boys were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to the Facebook post.

The 13-year-old boy’s name has not been released.

State police believe the vehicle, possibly a Volkswagen Jetta, may have substantial front-end and windshield damage.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or with information is asked to call the MSP Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444 or Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989.831.5253.