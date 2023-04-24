The scene following a deadly crash on Fenwick Road in Fairplains Township on April, 22, 2023. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

FAIRPLAINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash southwest of Greenville Saturday morning.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. on Fenwick Road west of Barnes Road in Fairplains Township.

Michigan State Police say a westbound driver lost control of his car. It left the road, rolled and hit several trees before landing upside down.

The driver was thrown from the car and died on the scene. His name wasn’t released Monday but MSP said he was a 22-year-old from Fenwick.

MSP said his passenger, a 25-year-old woman, was partially ejected and trapped. Passersby freed her and she was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash remained under investigation Monday, but MSP said speed was a factor and that neither the driver nor passenger were wearing seat belts.