DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say one person was killed and another seriously injured after a motorcycle crash near Stanton.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called for a report of a motorcycle crash on Stanton Road near Nevins Road in Douglass Township, west of Stanton.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 54-year-old Greenville man was heading westbound on Stanton Road when the motorcycle’s rear tire blew out, causing the man to lose control. The motorcyclist and his passenger, a 47-year-old Greenville woman, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Both were taken to the hospital. The woman died of her injuries while the man remains in serious condition, according to MCSO. Their names have not been released.

The sheriff’s office said neither rider was wearing a helmet.