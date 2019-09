MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was taken to the hospital in a Montcalm County crash.

It happened early Thursday evening on S. Johnson and West Holland Lake Road near Gowen.

Montcalm Township fire officials say a van crossed the center line and hit a black car.

Authorities say the driver of the van was taken to a hospital via an ambulance.

It’s not immediately clear the extent of the driver’s injuries.

The driver of the black car was not harmed, according to fire officials.