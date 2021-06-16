1 in critical condition after crash near Greenville

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was critically injured after a crash in Montcalm County Wednesday morning, troopers said.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. in Fairplain Township on M-57 near Grow Road.

According to the Michigan State Police, a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck was driving east on M-57. The pickup truck went off the road to the right before crossing both lanes and going off the roadway to the left.

The truck then hit a berm, flew into the air and rolled several times. The driver, a 29-year-old man of Greenville, was thrown from the truck.

The driver was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital by Aero Med. The victim is listed in critical condition.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time and that alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

Several surrounding agencies assisted at the scene.

