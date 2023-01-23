MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in jail and another is in the hospital following a physical assault Friday evening.

Around 11 p.m., deputies with the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a home on West Colby Road near Berridge Road after receiving a report that a man was unconscious after being assaulted.

Responding deputies found a 56-year-old Greenville man lying on the floor, unconscious and bleeding from the head. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. As of Monday, he was removed from the ICU and has been in and out of consciousness, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputies learned that while at a small party at the home, the Greenville man and David Thompson, 58, of Greenville, got into an argument that ended with Thompson punching the man in the face, causing him to fall.

Thompson was taken into custody on Friday. He has since been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. His bond has been set at $175,000.

The assault remains under investigation.