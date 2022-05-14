PINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person has died, and a pregnant woman and child are in the hospital after a crash in Pine Township near Stanton, police say.

The crash happened just after noon Saturday on Stanton Road and M-91. According to witness statements and police investigation, a 70-year-old woman was driving a pickup truck east on Stanton Road when she did not stop for the stop sign at M-91. She crashed into a vehicle traveling south on M-91 driven by a 34-year-old woman who is eight months pregnant, according to MSP.

The 70-year-old pickup truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle and her 9-year-old niece, who was a passenger, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, MSP said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Michigan State Police Troopers, Lakeview Fire District, Montcalm Township Fire and Montcalm County EMS services all responded to the scene.