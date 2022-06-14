FERRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died when his vehicle crashed into a tree on Monday morning.

The crash happened around 11:34 a.m. on Crystal Road at Lake Montcalm Road in Ferris Township. A 51-year-old man was driving a 2015 Jeep Cherokee south on Crystal Road but missed the curve at Lake Montcalm Road. The Jeep then drove off the road and hit a large tree.

When Montcalm County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, they found the driver dead at the scene.

Deputies say speed, alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

The crash is being investigated.