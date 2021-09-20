1 dead after Montcalm Township crash

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died after a car crash near Greenville Sunday night, troopers said.

It happened around 9:35 p.m. in Montcalm Township on Holland Lake Road near M-91.

Michigan State Police said a car was driving in the wrong direction at a high rate of speed. Before troopers tried to stop the car, the driver lost control, rolled and hit a tree.

The driver, Colton Leitz, 18, of the Greenville area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, Michigan State Police said.

Several agencies in Montcalm County assisted at the scene.