A booking photo of Benjamin C. Hernandez-Cruz. (Courtesy of the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office)

BUSHNELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday in Bushnell Township after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend before firing a shotgun at her family.

Just before 7 p.m., deputies with the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office were sent to South Vickeryville Road near Condensery Road after receiving a report of a felonious assault.

When they arrived, the deputies report finding a group of people yelling at each other. The sheriff’s office said they were able to immediately identify the suspect using the description given to dispatch.

The suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Benjamin C. Hernandez-Cruz, was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation revealed that an argument broke out between a 17-year-old girl and her boyfriend, Hernandez-Cruz, at the home they lived in together. Hernandez-Cruz allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and ordered her from the home.

When she returned with family members to get her belongings, they weren’t allowed inside, and the argument continued, the sheriff’s office said.

Hernandez-Cruz allegedly went out the upstairs window and stood on the porch roof with a shotgun, ordering them to leave. When they didn’t he fired a gun. The sheriff’s office said bullet hit the ground close enough to spray his girlfriend’s mother, a 40-year-old Carson City woman, with dirt.

No one was hurt.

Hernandez-Cruz was arrested on four counts of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence, the sheriff’s office said.

This assault remains under investigation.