ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) — A dayslong search came to a happy end Monday when an 8-year-old missing in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in the western Upper Peninsula was found safely and reunited with his family.

Michigan State Police confirmed the Wisconsin boy was found by a volunteer near a log, where he had apparently been since he was reported missing Saturday. He was about 2 miles from his family’s campsite. MSP said he appears to be in good health.

The boy went out collecting firewood Saturday evening and never returned.

MSP called in more than 150 search and rescue personnel from multiple agencies. They canvassed a roughly 40-square mile area from Saturday through early Monday afternoon. The remote, hilly terrain and seasonal roads with remaining snow made the search difficult.

MSP said there was an outpouring of support of people offering to help, but troopers asked people to remain away from the area during the search.

The Hurley School District in Wisconsin confirmed on Facebook that the boy is from that area. Hurley is on the Michigan-Wisconsin state line, sharing a border with Ironwood.