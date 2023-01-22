Two people are in the hospital following crash in Jefferson Township on Jan. 21, 2023. (Courtesy of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are in the hospital following a Saturday evening crash in Jefferson Township.

Just after 7 p.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Hess Road north of Pine Lake Street for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a minivan, driven by Jeri Rickeys of Vandalia, was traveling north on Hess Road and crashed into a tree.

Rickeys was extracted from the vehicle before she was taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said her injuries are considered life-threatening.

The passenger, Thomas Wagers, was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Neither Rickeys nor Wagers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Deputies said speed, alcohol and drugs appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.