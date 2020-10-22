Mike Pence returns to Michigan for campaign rally on Thursday

This event starts at 12:30 p.m. You can watch it stream live on woodtv.com.

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — Proving the road to the White House runs through Michigan, Vice President Mike Pence is returning Thursday for another campaign rally.

Thursday’s rally will be held in Waterford Township, near Pontiac, at 12:30 p.m.. Afterward, the Vice President will head to Fort Wayne, Ind. for another stop.

Pence plans to focus on the accomplishments of the Trump administration, and why Michiganders should give them a second term.

The President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is also planning to hold a campaign event in Michigan on Thursday. He will be visiting the Upper Peninsula.

Over the last two weeks, Michigan has seen an influx of campaign visits, including:

President Donald Trump

Joe Biden, Democratic Presidential Nominee

Vice President Mike Pence

Dr. Jill Biden, Former Second Lady

Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ Husband

Donald Trump Jr.

Eric Trump

Ivanka Trump

Lara Trump (the president’s daughter-in-law)

Pete Buttigieg, former Democratic presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Ind.

Magic Johnson

Thursday’s rally also comes ahead of Thursday night’s presidential debate, where President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off for a second time.