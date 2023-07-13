MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The bar billing itself as Michigan’s smallest says the state has approved liquor license.

The Peoples Cider Co. owner Jason Lummen said he got word Thursday that the Liquor Control Commission had granted license. He can’t actually start serving alcohol at “Michigan’s Smallest Bar” in Muskegon until the document arrives, which should be in the next week or two.

The tiny space is one of the storefronts in the seasonal Chalet business district on Western Avenue near First Street. Lummen opened it in June, but without the liquor license, he could only serve nonalcoholic beverages.

“Michigan’s Smallest Bar” in Muskegon. (June 2, 2023)

“Michigan’s Smallest Bar” in Muskegon. (June 2, 2023)

“Michigan’s Smallest Bar” in Muskegon. (June 2, 2023)

“Michigan’s Smallest Bar” in Muskegon. (June 2, 2023)

Jason Lummen, the owner of “Michigan’s Smallest Bar” in Muskegon. (June 2, 2023)

“For the entirety of the month of June, we’ve been operating a slushy stand while we wait for our liquor license,” Lummen told News 8 last week. “Everyone’s frustrated that it’s not open yet. I have (a) customer base that (has) been looking forward to it.”

This was his third time getting a liquor license and he said it seemed to take longer than usual. He speculated the state was dealing with a large workload.