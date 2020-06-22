Zingerman’s Deli brings Reuben Tour to Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A famous Ann Arbor deli is bringing its sandwiches on a road trip this summer, including stops in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.

Zingerman’s Deli announced the “Reuben Tour 2020” on Monday. It’s an effort to bring select menu items to local breweries and distilleries so customers don’t have to travel to Ann Arbor amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first stop of the tour is in Kalamazoo on June 27 at Green Door Distilling Co. Orders must be placed online by Wednesday, June 24.

Orders aren’t being taken yet for the July 18 stop in Grand Rapids at Atwater Brewery. Other stops include Cheboygan, Detroit, Lansing and Oak Park.

The truncated menu can be found online at zingermans-delicatessen-9.square.site/.