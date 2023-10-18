GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People across the state of Michigan are pumped up for rivalry week.

This year, the big game will be played in East Lansing as the Spartans host the Wolverines. No football Saturday in East Lansing is complete without Zeke the Wonderdog. Zeke has been entertaining fans with his high-flying tricks at Spartan Stadium since the late 1970s.

Terri and Jim Foley own and train Zeke and live in Holland.

“We feel so much support from the university and just want to continue to be that goodwill ambassador,” said Terri Foley.

A group of Zeke supporters have rallied around the unofficial MSU goodwill ambassador and are hoping to raise money to further Zeke’s reach.

The people behind the website ILoveZeke.com say what used to be just a few public appearances a year has turned into well over 100 appearances annually.

Jim Foley says Zeke recently visited Sigsbee Elementary School in Grand Rapids for a coat drive and the Ronald McDonald House in Lansing. Zeke also visits corporate events, libraries and alumni meet-ups. Last Sunday, Zeke even performed at the New York Jets game.

“We are working to raise money to continue to enhance the brand and to spread the goodwill of Zeke,” said Terri Foley of the ILoveZeke effort.

She says they’d love to be able to hand out more t-shirts, stickers and pins to take Zeke to more places and events.

You can count on catching Zeke at at least one big event this week. He’ll be catching his frisbees and showing off his tricks Saturday night in East Lansing.