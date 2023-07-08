ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) — One of Michigan’s most iconic traditions, the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk, will return this Labor Day.

The bridge will close to vehicle traffic from 6:30 a.m. until noon on Monday, Sept. 4.

There is no registration or fee needed to participate. The event will begin with the Bridge Run at 6:40 a.m., followed by the walk itself led by Gov> Gretchen Whitmer starting at 7 a.m.

Walkers will be able to start from either St. Ignace or Mackinaw City, but no bus/shuttle transportation will be provided at the walk.

You’ll be able to choose from the following options for how you’d like to take part in the walk:

Participants may begin walking toward the center, turn around at the midpoint, and return to the city they started from. Participants must be on the side of the bridge they wish to return to by 10 a.m. as the turnaround points in the center will move toward the ends of the bridge beginning at 10 a.m. Walkers can still walk at least a portion of the bridge if they start by 11:30 a.m. Participants can walk the entire length of the bridge starting from either end. Those who choose this option must reach the midpoint before 10 a.m. or they will be turned back. Anyone who walks the entire bridge must arrange their own transportation back to the side they started from once the bridge reopens to public traffic at noon. Participants can walk all the way across the bridge by starting from either end, then turn around and walk back to the side they started from. For this option, participants will need to begin early, as walkers will need to cross the midpoint on their return trip by 10 a.m. or be turned back. If stuck on the unintended side, walkers will need to find their own transportation back across the bridge after it reopens at noon.

According to rules from the Mackinac Bridge Authority, walkers will use the left-hand outside paved traffic lane as they walk along the bridge, regardless of which end of the bridge they start from. The inside lanes will be kept clear of walkers to allow for use by emergency vehicles if needed.

Walkers who turn back at the midpoint will turn right, then return using the outside paved lane on the opposite side of the road. Walkers who choose to cross the entire bridge will stay in the left-hand outside paved lane all the way across.

“With four years of experience starting the event from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, we’ve found that most participants are comfortable with this newer version of our long-standing tradition,” MBA Bridge Director Kim Nowack said. “Every year things go a bit more smoothly, and we hear more support for the variety of options to participate.”

You can checkout a video from the MBA outlining the rules for the 2023 Bridge Walk here.

For additional information, including full rules from the MBA, check out the Mackinac Bridge Walk website.