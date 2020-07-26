Young brothers create talk show to spread good news

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two young brothers say they understand the year 2020 has been tough with the pandemic. But they decided they weren’t going to let that stop them from putting a smile on people’s faces.

Inspired by actor John Krasinki’s Youtube show, Aiden Zea and his 5-year-old brother Quentin began to put their own spin on things through their version of the “Some Good News” show.

“We wanted to keep it going,” 9-year-old Aiden said. “We ask other people for good news and then they give it to us and then we make a video out of it.”

The boys are from California but are visiting family in West Michigan for the summer. Just like any other talk show host, they write, shoot and edit their videos on their own. They’re now up to seven episodes and hundreds of views.

The reason behind the show is simple.

“It makes them feel happy and then that makes us feel happy,” Aiden said.

If you at home would like to take part in the series, the brothers recommend you send good news to their mom. You can find the brothers’ show on Youtube.